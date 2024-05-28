Samsung Memorial Day Deal

The Chrome Cast 266: Event recap with Stella Shannon from the ChromeOS team

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we have a very special guest joining us for a bit of post-game discussion on the heels of Google’s latest Chromebook-focused event up in New York. Stella Shannon – ChromeOS Consumer Hardware Product Lead – was gracious enough to sit down and talk through most of what we experienced at the event while digging a bit deeper into the way the ChromeOS team goes about deciding on new devices, new features, and the general path forward with all they are doing in the consumer space right now.

It was an awesome interview, and we absolutely loved getting to spend a bit more time with the person who is truly behind all the new Chromebooks we get to talk about on a daily basis around here. We hope you get time to listen through this one very soon!

