HP unveils 4 new Chromebooks with 2 new Plus models included

In an update we received late yesterday evening, we were made aware that HP has launched 4 new Chromebooks – 2 standard, 2 Plus – that have varying availability dates from right now until May 2024. There are two clamshell models and two convertibles with each form factor getting a standard version and a Plus version.

From what we can tell, this is a renaming and 2024 launch of HP’s long-standing 14a and 14b Chromebook lines. The 14c devices are what we already have in the HP x360 14c Chromebook Plus, so these new versions are aimed at the more-affordable side of the market, and come in at $300 – $600. There are a few variations to get into, here, so let’s just dive in.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch

The most feature rich of the bunch is the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch and it should be a capable device based on the specs. By the name, you can gather that this one is a convertible and it looks to get HP’s standard aesthetics with a nice, large trackpad and upward firing speakers. It is available for purchase at HP.com today and should be coming to Amazon and Walmart later in the month.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch Key Specs

Intel Core i3-N305

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS storage

14-inch 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen – 250 nits

1080p webcam

2 USB Type-C, 1 USB Type-A, headphone/mic jack

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

47Wh battery up to 10 hours of use

3.03 lbs

12.7in x 8.28in x 0.81in

Starts at $599.99

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch

Coming in what looks like a few different colors (Sky Blue, Lilac Lavendar, and Glacier Silver), the companion device to the Plus model is the aptly named HP Chromebook x360 14-inch and it is also a 14-inch convertible that brings the specs down a bit to match with the price. For a full $200 less, this Chromebook still has some interesting features and will line up more with the 14a Chromebooks of the past. This one should become available in April at HP.com and will show up in tons of stores between April and May, including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch Key Specs

Intel N100/N200

4GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

64GB/128GB UFS storage

14-inch 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen – 250 nits

720p webcam

1 USB Type-C, 2 USB Type-A, headphone/mic jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

47Wh battery up to 12 hours of use

3.03 lbs

12.7in x 8.28in x 0.81in

Starts at $399.99

HP Chromebook Plus 14-inch

Clearly, HP gets no style points for the naming of these devices, but this clamshell Chromebook Plus should fall in line with what we’ve previously seen in the 14b models of their standard Chromebooks. Again, it won’t blow your mind with the spec sheet, but this Chromebook should provide a great Chromebook Plus experience on a modest budget of just $529.99, and one of the definite improvements for this one is the brighter screen option when compared with the convertible version’s 250 nits. You can get one today at HP.com and later in April from Costco, Amazon, and QVC.

Intel Core i3-N305

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS storage

14-inch 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen – 250 nits/300 nits

1080p webcam

2 USB Type-C, 1 USB Type-A, headphone/mic jack

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

47Wh battery up to 11 hours of use

3.2 lbs

12.82in x 8.48in x 0.72in

Starts at $529.99

HP Chromebook 14-inch

Again, the naming for this one leaves a lot to be desired. However, the 3 colors are back just like we see in the non-Plus x360 and the spec sheet definitely reflects a considered change in pricing. Starting at just $299.99, this one could see sale prices that get it down in the low $200 range or lower, so it doesn’t need to be perfect by any stretch of the imagination. And if the colors look nice and it provides a solid user experience, HP could find some real success with this model. Look for it on HP.com right now or at Amazon, Walmart and QVC in April and Target in May.

Intel N100/N200

4GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB UFS storage

14-inch 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen – 250 nits/300 nits

720p webcam

1 USB Type-C, 2 USB Type-A, headphone/mic jack

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

45Wh battery up to 12.25 hours of use

3.2 lbs

12.82in x 8.48in x 0.72in

Starts at $299.99

