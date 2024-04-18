The Chrome Cast 263: The mounting problem of the Google Graveyard

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we dive into a big update on the website, publishing our last YouTube video for a bit, and a mounting problem that has us frustrated with Google.

The first half of the show is all about the return of the comments section on the website. After working through what turned into a complicated issue with Disqus, we are thrilled to have comments back on the site! It’s taken some time to get everything set up correctly, but we hope our improved comments section is a place for engaging conversations. So, head to the bottom of this article and leave us a comment!

For the remainder of the show, we share our thoughts on Google’s expanding graveyard of canceled services and why we think Google needs to shift away from its “move fast, break things” startup mentality. With many great services shutting down over the last few years (many of which users relied on for personal and business use), it’s easy to understand the frustration that some users might be feeling and how it could lead to a distrust in Google services.

We make sure to end the show on a high note, though, with some exciting news on upcoming hardware so stick around for that. I hope you enjoy the show and, again, leave us a comment below with your thoughts on the topics we covered. Cheers!

Show Links