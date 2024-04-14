Google kills off yet another fantastic service

It looks like the famed Google Graveyard is set to claim yet another service – VPN by Google One is shutting down. A customer email has revealed the news (we saw it over at The Verge and it was further confirmed by 9to5 Google), stating vaguely that the service will be shut down at some point later in 2024, but no specific dates were given. Launched in October 2020, Google One’s VPN provides privacy and security for subscribers, available on multiple platforms for plans starting at just $1.99.

Perhaps Google One’s VPN faced tough competition, especially considering the company offers two other VPN services: one tied to Google Fi subscriptions and the other included on Pixel devices. With multiple options in play, the Google One VPN may simply have been overshadowed as they told 9to5 Google that people simply were not using it.

The Google Graveyard Expands

The VPN’s shutdown comes hot on the heels of Google One celebrating its 100 million subscriber milestone. It’s a reminder that even as services thrive, the Google Graveyard is always lurking for any service that Google puts out in the world. In its shutdown email, Google mentioned focusing on “the most in-demand features and benefits,” hinting that its recent push into the world of Gemini AI might be taking center stage for Google One subscribers.

If you relied on Google One’s VPN service, now’s the time to start exploring alternatives. Remember, a good VPN is a crucial tool for online security and privacy. Luckily, numerous reputable options remain on the market. Around here, we regularly recommend NordVPN, but there are plenty of options out there. You probably have a few months to shop around, but one thing is sure: Google’s general VPN solution is going away.

