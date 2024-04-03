Google Podcasts is officially dead: What you need to know

Well, it’s official— the Google graveyard has a new resident. As of a few days ago, Google Podcasts is no longer available to consumers in the United States. We’ve known the day was coming but now the app is unusable. When you launch the app, there is now just a landing page explaining the shutdown and a button to export subscriptions. Here’s what you need to know, including alternatives and what this means for international users.

Google has officially shut down the Google Podcasts app in the U.S. as of April 2, 2024. Users in the U.S. received in-app notifications warning them to migrate their subscriptions. Thankfully, you still have until July 2024 to export their subscription data from Google Podcasts. International listeners have an extra cushion and can continue to use the Google Podcasts app until June 24, 2024.

Google is encouraging the transition to its YouTube Music platform and has even released a migration tool to help with the transition but I wouldn’t recommend it if you are a diehard podcast listener. I know Google is trying to bring podcasts and music closer together and offer users a more centralized experience, but it has not been a smooth transition. YouTube Music lacks a simple RSS feed integration and is missing several shows, including Google’s own Made by Google podcast, as noted by Android Police. YouTube Music does come with YouTube Premium so there’s that but unfortunately, Google has made it convoluted for creators to add episodes (including us). So, whether the new episode of your favorite show will appear on YouTube Misuc might be hit or miss.

Google Podcast Alternatives

If you were a Google Podcasts user in the U.S., the good news is there are plenty of excellent alternatives ready to fill the gap. Consider a popular option like Spotify, a giant in music streaming that also hosts a massive library of podcasts or Apple Podcasts if you’re an iOS user. There are also options like Pocket Casts, a favorite among podcast enthusiasts due to its advanced features and customization options, and Stitcher, a well-established podcast app with a diverse content catalog. I have personally made the move to Spotify and, honestly, I couldn’t be happier.

The shutdown of Google Podcasts in the U.S. may be disappointing for some, but, hey, it does open the door to try out other great podcast platforms. Whether you’re a casual listener or a podcast devotee, there’s probably a service to suit your needs so explore a little and try out one of the alternatives above – I’m sure you’ll find something you love.

