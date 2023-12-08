It’s time to move on from Google Podcasts and migrate to YouTube Music

Back in September, Google announced that they were going to send Google Podcasts to the graveyard and were moving podcasts to YouTube Music. With planned discontinuation just around the corner in April 2024, we’ve been waiting for Google to provide a tool to help ease with this transition, and now we have details. Google has officially released a tool that will help users migrate their Google Podcasts shows to YouTube Music or any other podcast apps.

In a blog post today, Google says this new migration tool will simplify the process of transferring podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music. It allows users to easily move their favorite podcasts from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music or export them as OPML files, a file type that is compatible with various podcast applications. The tool will start showing up via a banner in the Google Podcasts app in the coming weeks and will offer instructions for the transition. You can also view the step-by-step instructions here for how to use the tool once it does show up in the app. As we reported last month, you can also add any and all of your favorite shows to YouTube Music, even those not currently available on the platform, by using the shows RSS feed.

To entice listners to make the move, Google says they have been building up the podcast listening experience in YouTube Music over the past year and even hosts several popular podcasts now, like “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” and “Bailey Sarian’s Murder, Mystery & Makeup.” For podcast creator side of things, the move to YouTube Music promises access to the larger YouTube audience and new advanced creation and analytics tools.

Google Podcasts will remain active in the U.S. until March 2024 with the app being officially discontinued as soon as April. However, Google Podcast users will have until July 2024 to migrate or export their subscriptions.

