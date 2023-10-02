Advertisement

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 241: Chromebook Plus sets the new standard for Chromebooks

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 241: Chromebook Plus sets the new standard for Chromebooks

By Leave a Comment

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are clearly talking about the biggest news to hit our corner of the internet in a very long time – perhaps ever. Google has unveiled Chromebook Plus, and it marks a very specific move towards a more cohesive, more-enjoyable Chromebook experience for consumers across the board. With a new standard for hardware and improved software experiences, Chromebook Plus is a change the ecosystem needs.

For this episode, we focused more on the event itself that happened in NYC last week and as we ran quite a bit long on that portion, we’ll return for more specifics on the hardware and software side of Chromebook Plus in our next episode. It’s an exciting time, for certain, and there is a monsoon of new Chromebook Plus content on the way.

Links

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.