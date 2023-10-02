The Chrome Cast 241: Chromebook Plus sets the new standard for Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are clearly talking about the biggest news to hit our corner of the internet in a very long time – perhaps ever. Google has unveiled Chromebook Plus, and it marks a very specific move towards a more cohesive, more-enjoyable Chromebook experience for consumers across the board. With a new standard for hardware and improved software experiences, Chromebook Plus is a change the ecosystem needs.

For this episode, we focused more on the event itself that happened in NYC last week and as we ran quite a bit long on that portion, we’ll return for more specifics on the hardware and software side of Chromebook Plus in our next episode. It’s an exciting time, for certain, and there is a monsoon of new Chromebook Plus content on the way.

Links