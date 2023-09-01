Advertisement

The Chrome Cast 237: Chromebook Plus (X) models and Google’s 10/4 hardware event

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin by discussing the leaks of upcoming Chromebook Plus (formerly known as Chromebook X) models that appeared for a short time in the Chromium Repositories. With a handful of existing devices making the cut and at least 4 brand-new Chromebooks on the way for the Chromebook Plus program, we’re interested to see when Google rolls this out and what sort of early impact it will have when they do.

From there, we derail a bit into generative AI as we get around to our second, main topic for the week: Google’s October 4th hardware event becoming official. With the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 all looking to make an appearance, we’re left wondering if Google could have anything else up their sleeves.

