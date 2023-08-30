Google Docs adds new AI-driven proofreading option to help you create high quality writing

Duet AI for Google Workspace has expanded its reach from Docs, Sheets, and Slides into Chat and Meet this week. Now, Google Docs is introducing another feature: “Proofread”. This new tool goes beyond simple spelling and grammar checks, and in fact, replaces the pre-existing tools for those actions to offer advanced suggestions, such as making your writing more concise or using an active voice. These suggestions will appear in a sidebar because, well, Google loves its sidebars, doesn’t it?

Conciseness: Suggestions for making your writing more concise

Suggestions for making your writing more concise Active voice: Suggestions for making your writing more clear to readers

Suggestions for making your writing more clear to readers Wording: Suggestions for making words sound more dynamic or formal in context

Suggestions for making words sound more dynamic or formal in context Sentence Split: Suggestions for splitting up complex sentences to make your writing easier to read

Proofread is our latest innovation that helps you more easily and quickly compose high-quality content in Google Docs. It can help improve conciseness and make your documents clearer and easier to read. Workspace Updates blog

Announced on its Workspace Updates blog, Proofread is now becoming available if you’re using Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise. If you’re an alpha tester, you’ll need to purchase this add-on by August 29, 2023, to gain access to Proofread. While enabled by default, you can toggle it off by going to the Tools menu and choosing ‘Proofread’.

The rollout will occur over the next few days. Google is clearly aiming to help users become more clear and professional in their writing and offers a “springboard” for creativity. It sure beats staring at a blank page, and now with this, you won’t have to think too hard about how something ought to be written and instead, focus on your ideas.

