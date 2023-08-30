Pixel 8 Pro and likely Pixel Watch 2 photo gets leaked by Google

It’s hard not to get excited about leaks of new Google hardware, and it’s even more fun when Google themselves make an accidental slip that gives us a fully-official look at upcoming gadgets. With less than a couple months until the expected fall hardware event, a bit of an unintended leak on the Google Store has made its way around the web, giving us a Google-produced look at the Pixel 8 Pro and what is very likely the Pixel Watch 2.

The image surfaced on the Google Store’s subscription page, where @android_setting spotted it and prompted @MishaalRahman to spread it across X (formerly Twitter). Though the image has since been taken down, the alt text apparently even identified it as “a person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain.” Pretty clear evidence that this is most definitely the final look and form of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.



This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services".



Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The leaked image of the Pixel 8 Pro doesn’t necessarily bring anything groundbreaking to the table, as the device has already been subject to various leaks. However, it does confirm a previous report by 9to5 Google that the Pixel 8 Pro will feature color variants that closely match the Pixel Fold: specifically “Obsidian” and “Porcelain.”

Is that the Pixel Watch 2?

My first thought when seeing this image was, “Is that the Pixel Watch 2?” The watch we’re seeing here could go either way, though it does look a bit sleaker and slightly different than the Pixel Watch Gen 1 around the sides.

More convincing that this is the Pixel Watch 2 is the fact that the watch band doesn’t align with an existing Pixel Watch color and there’s little reason to believe Google would have press images taken with the older Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Those two pieces together tell me that we’re looking at the first image of the Pixel Watch 2 in the flesh.

While I’d say to take any leak with a grain of salt, this one feels absolutely concrete and was likely just a big mix up on Google’s part. From the back, the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, and 8 Pro aren’t that wildly different, so I could see someone mistakenly grabbing the wrong asset for a website upgrade. Though we didn’t really learn much from this one, it’s fun to see new hardware in a more official capacity before launch. Maybe we’ll get some new renders of the Pixel Watch 2 before the event, but even if we don’t, there’s not much longer to wait.

