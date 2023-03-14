Pixel 8 Pro renders have already leaked out two months prior to Google I/O 2023

Here we sit in March – about 7 months from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s likely release date – with full-blown renders of what the latest phone from Google will look like. Since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, things have been iterative on Google’s end, so there’s not a lot of differentiation anyone was expecting with the next version of the Pixel lineup. With that being said, it’s not like these leaked renders are giving away that much, but there are some small changes to the overall look of the next Pixel, and you can see it all right now.

With the Pixel 7 renders hitting in February of last year, this timeline makes sense. We’ll get renders now and likely a quick showcase of the phones at Google I/O 2023 leading up to an October launch. Each year these types of leaks feel wildly early, but with Google likely set to show off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at I/O in just two months, this isn’t that strange when you think about it.

As they do many times, these renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks and were introduced to the broader internet via smartprix.com. There are some changes to the camera bar and what looks like a bit of a softeneing of the corners and edges compared with the Pixel 7 Pro, but overall, this looks like a Pixel phone for sure.

Video and all images via smartpix.com and @OnLeaks

The leaks don’t come with any hardware specs or any other details, so in the realm of leaks, this doesn’t provide too much. We expect to see this phone ship with Tensor 3 and from the looks of the video and images, a bit of a softer overall approach to the phone’s aesthetic. The more-rounded corners and sides are somewhat expected as smartphone design seems to continually ebb and flow between boxy and smooth designs.

Additionally, it looks like the screen is moving even further away from the curved edge setup we have in the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro and much closer to a flat display. While this makes the bezels look a tad larger on the sides, I know many people prefer this approach and I think it is the right direction to head for sure. The renders seem to show a slight curve right at the edge, but the screen itself seems to be flat. If that is in fact the case, I know a lot of users that will be big fans of this change.

The only other interesting difference looks to be the additional sensor on the back with the camera array. The 3 main sensors you expect (we assume main, ultrawide, and telephoto) are flanked by a flash and an unknown sensor right below it. This could be something like a macro camera, depth sensor, or something new from Google. Until we hear more, that much is pure speculation.

I’d assume we won’t see much more in the way of leaks for this phone prior to Google I/O, and even then we won’t know a ton about it. I hope Tensor 3 is a big upgrade and I hope Google continues to buck the trend of ever-increasing prices for it’s flagship phones. One of the biggest selling points for Pixel is the fact that it remains in the sub-$1000 category, and I fear what it would look like if Google tried to compete in that $1000+ price range with Samsung. Here’s hoping for at least one more year of Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

