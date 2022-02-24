Pixel 7 design renders leak and it looks like we’d expect it to

It feels a tad bit early for Pixel 7 leaks, right? Either way, they are already starting and with the CAD renders we’re seeing on Twitter, there are very few surprises in the way of design language for this year’s Pixel phones if these leaks are to be believed. The first images come via the Twitter account @xleaks7 in partnership with choosebesttech.com. From what we can tell, @xleaks7 has a decent track record on these things, but healthy skepticism is always the right path in these situations. If those earlier renders weren’t enough, however, @onLeaks (along with carhp.com) has weighed in as well with full-color renders that back up what we see in the standard CAD renders from @xleaks7.

From what we’re seeing in these CAD renders, the design language is clearly similar to the Pixel 6 and what we see in the leaks of the upcoming Pixel 6a. A couple departures are clear with the camera hump extending completely over the side rails and those side rails appearing shiny instead of matte finished like we see in the Pixel 6. Otherwise, things clearly look to have a very modern Pixel design language from all angles.

Not only is this very expected, it is the right thing to do from Google. As we’ve all become very aware of lately, there are user-facing bugs and issues with Google’s latest phones that need to be ironed out. With news that the second version of the Tensor chip is already in the works with a new version of Samsung’s latest modem on board again, Google needs to really focus in on making sure the basics are nailed this time around.

Keeping with a similar chassis takes out one of the bigger factors in the phone manufacturing process and instead of concerning themselves so much with aesthetics and design on the outside, perhaps keeping the look and feel of the Pixel 7 pretty close to its predecessor will help keep the majority of the phone’s remaining development focused on being sure things like the fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, and general mobile connections all work as intended.

Google’s design language for Pixel is unique and one it should stick to for the next few years so they can continue doing what they do best: delivering Android experiences that other manufacturers generally seem incapable of or are unwilling to deliver themselves.

With Samsung’s latest releases in the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, it would seem that Samsung is out Google-ing Google in that a bit, offering up some Pixel-like features that Google’s own phones are yet to receive and extending support for those phone far longer than Google does for its own Pixel lineup. If Google truly wants to continue to compete in this space, they need all hands on deck and a deep attention to the details on making sure the core smartphone elements are rock solid. Not having to worry with a brand new design language will hopefully help that out a bit.