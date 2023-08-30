Google has made this year’s hardware event official: October 4th

In a move that takes Google’s hardware events right back to the beginning of it all, we are now set to officially hear about the latest from Google on October 4th, 2023 in NYC. Like it was the very first year when Google introduced the world to the first Pixel phone and the Google Assistant, Google’s event once again returns to the 10/4 date for 2023. On that day, at 10AM EST, we’ll know all about what Google has in the pipeline for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

Obviously, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to make an appearance, and the Pixel Watch 2 should be along for the ride as well. Apart from those devices, the only other real murmurs around Google-made hardware is on the Nest Wi-Fi front, but the rumored device we’re expecting isn’t exactly the type of thing we normally see at these more-elaborate events.

For now, those devices will be the highlight and we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s anything Google’s managed to keep under wraps this time around. As a company, they’ve been pretty bad about keeping leaks at bay, but there’s not been a leaked render or insider image of the Pixel Watch 2 just yet, so I guess they’ve found a way to tighten things up a bit. And if that’s the case, maybe there’s a surprise or two awaiting us at the event. Either way, mark your calendars for October 4th at 10AM EST to watch live as the latest Google hardware is revealed to the world.

Newsletter Signup