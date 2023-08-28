The Chrome Cast 236: Lacros is better than ever with ChromeOS 116

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing the recent announcement by Google and Cameyo that the two will be partnering up moving forward to deliver a seamless virtual app delivery service to ChromeOS enterprise customers. Cameyo is a fantastic service that has been great for years at this point, so Google rolling this type of legacy (Windows) app delivery into ChromeOS at a core level is a huge benefit for both businesses and employees alike.

We then move into the trendiest news of the week surrounding Lacros – the new, decoupled browser for Chromebooks. Via some trials with it in ChromeOS 115 and then an updated approach in ChromeOS 116, things are looking very good for this years-long effort from Google to detach the Chrome browser from its intricate ties to the underlying parts of ChromeOS.

We finish the show by discussing the latest efforts by Google to bring Ultra Wideband to Chromebooks and what that sort of tech could mean for end users over the next couple of years while also covering some early thoughts on the upcoming review for the iterative Acer Chromebook Spin 714.

