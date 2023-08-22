ChromeOS now has native Virtual App Delivery thanks to a new Cameyo integration

Every day, businesses and organizations are constantly searching for solutions to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and ensure data security. And today, a new partnership between ChromeOS and Cameyo represents a big step in this direction, unveiling a new paradigm of Virtual App Delivery (VAD) service for Enterprise Chromebook users and admins. By leveraging the versatile, cloud-first ChromeOS along with Cameyo’s advanced virtual application delivery technology, this integration promises a game-changing approach to application accessibility on Chromebooks.

Upgrading Virtual App Delivery

Today, Cameyo announced a new, deep integration with ChromeOS, enabling Virtual App Delivery (VAD) services for businesses across the globe. This partnership presents organizations with an alternative to costly and less secure virtual desktops, allowing seamless access to applications ranging from SaaS to legacy software. Now, these applications can be delivered via the web without the constraints of specific devices or virtual desktops.

While many organizations previously relied on virtual desktop solutions like VDI and DaaS to deliver their legacy software to end users, many are struggling with the significant overhead caused by delivering full virtual desktops. In today’s cloud-first world, users just need simple & secure access to their apps in a seamless way that optimizes their productivity. That’s where ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo comes in. – Naveen Viswanatha, Head of Product, ChromeOS Solutions at Google

We’re ushering in a new era of computing that enables people to simply & securely access all of the apps they need to be productive without the cost, complexity, and security issues of virtual desktops. With the integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo, enterprises can eliminate the desktop and adopt modern, cloud-first computing while maintaining seamless access to all their apps. – Andrew Miller, CEO of Cameyo

Secure, cloud-first operating systems and Virtual App Delivery (VAD) have become key enablers of an enterprise’s digital operations and talent strategies. Combining Cameyo’s VAD solution with ChromeOS devices results in a win-win scenario for both end users and IT. End users get seamless and productive work experiences from anywhere, and IT gets a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution that requires fewer IT resources to deploy and manage. – Shannon Kalvar, Research Director, Virtual Client Computing at IDC

Why the integration is important

The integration between ChromeOS and Cameyo offers numerous advantages for organizations. First and foremost, it simplifies app delivery, enabling businesses to deliver all their apps to the web, irrespective of their hosting source. Mario Zúñiga from Sanmina particularly highlights the ease of deploying apps with this integrated solution.

Deploying apps with ChromeOS and Cameyo is remarkably simple. Session management, load balancing, failover, etc. – it’s all handled by Cameyo, so all we had to focus on was the apps we wanted to publish. It was very easy to get set up, and ongoing management is a breeze – especially when compared to traditional virtual desktop approaches. – Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace at Fortune 500 manufacturer Sanmina

Additionally, a study conducted by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) brings to light the significant financial benefits of this collaboration. Specifically, organizations that transitioned to Virtual App Delivery using ChromeOS and Cameyo observed a remarkable 54% reduction in their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Delving deeper, this TCO reduction includes an 82% savings in hardware costs, a 75% savings in licensing fees, and a 53% decline in operational costs.

We realized that moving to ChromeOS devices would provide us with a more productive and cost-effective device strategy, so we decided to make the switch. But we would not have been able to make the switch to ChromeOS without maintaining access to all the apps our people need, so the integration of ChromeOS and Cameyo was key. And the combined cost savings of ChromeOS and Cameyo are impossible to ignore. – Dan Morley, Head of IT Infrastructure and Service at Village Hotels.

But it’s not just about savings. This partnership also focuses on security. With ChromeOS having a reputation of zero ransomware attacks and both platforms adopting the stringent Zero Trust security model, organizations can be assured of robust data protection.

One of the biggest draws of migrating to ChromeOS was its security. This integration, and the fact that Cameyo has a zero-trust security model baked in at its core, adds additional layers of security so that we can confidently enable our employees to work from anywhere, on any device, with the utmost security,” said Zúñiga of Sanmina. – Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace at Fortune 500 manufacturer Sanmina

Beyond this, this new integration also emphasizes delivering a top-notch user experience. Instead of navigating through multiple environments, users now have a singular, integrated access point for all organizational apps. This is further enriched by features such as Progressive Web App (PWA) delivery, native file system integration, efficient file handling, and seamless clipboard support between ChromeOS and apps being virtually handled by Cameyo.

It’s clear that Cameyo and the ChromeOS team have worked closely together on integration because the user experience is just seamless. There’s no difference between the experience people used to have with local apps and the apps that are running in Cameyo on ChromeOS. All of the feedback from our users has been incredibly positive. – Dan Morley, Head of IT Infrastructure and Service at Village Hotels.

General Availability

For businesses eager to take advantage of the benefits of this impressive integration, ChromeOS Virtual App Delivery with Cameyo is available worldwide starting today. For a comprehensive understanding and to evaluate its fit for your organization, head over to the Virtual App Delivery Resource Center where you can access multiple analyst reports and economic validation studies for free, read customer stories about the reduction in cost and complexity when switching from virtual desktops to Virtual App Delivery, and even book a consultation with a ChromeOS + Cameyo expert for a demo and cost analysis.

And don’t miss an opportunity for your business to try out this new Cameyo + ChromeOS integration for free by winning a free ChromeOS For Business Bundle that includes 10 LG 34” All-In-One ChromeOS Flex devices along with 10 Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) licenses and 10 Chrome Enterprise Upgrade licenses. It’s a huge giveaway that could assist in application delivery for front desk settings, checkout counters, call centers, etc. for any number of businesses. And it’s totally free! Enter to win the ChromeOS for Business Bundle

