Win the ‘ChromeOS for Business’ bundle from Google, LG, and Cameyo

This is a very, very exciting announcement that we’ve been waiting to share for a bit. We’re partnering with Google, LG, and Cameyo to give away 10 ChromeOS for Business bundles to one lucky winner that will include 10 LG 34” All-In-One ChromeOS Flex devices along with 10 Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) licenses and 10 Chrome Enterprise Upgrade licenses. It’s a huge giveaway that could assist in application delivery for front desk settings, checkout counters, call centers, etc. for any number of businesses.

While many of you reading this may have a working knowledge of LG’s products and Google’s Enterprise offerings (via Workspace), you may not be as familiar with Cameyo. We have a feeling that will change in the months to come, but as a quick refresher for those unfamiliar with the awesome work Cameyo is doing in the app virtualization space, let’s recap what they have to offer.

A bit about Cameyo

Cameyo is an innovative cloud-based Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform that facilitates the transformation of legacy applications into web apps, allowing IT administrators to deliver them directly to users on managed Chromebooks. It provides an effective alternative to traditional virtualization solutions, which have often led to a less-than-ideal experience as users have to pivot back and forth between one OS to another.

As businesses and organizations continue to migrate to the cloud and adopt ChromeOS, Cameyo offers a cloud-first experience that alleviates the need to toggle between clunky virtualized desktops. Its lightweight and native-feeling nature is quickly putting the Cameyo VAD system in a prime position as a must-have tool for businesses of all sizes looking to transition to the cloud.

The Cameyo platform’s advantages extend to cost savings, too, as it simplifies app integration and streamlines the entire deployment process. Integration with the Google Admin Console allows IT departments to manage their entire cloud infrastructure from a single dashboard, further enhancing the ease and efficiency of the system. Legacy software can be deployed directly to multiple users through the Admin Console, resulting in lower maintenance and reduced costs compared to traditional virtual desktops, which require an instance for each user.

About the hardware

If you’re looking at these bundles and are wondering what exactly this LG All-in-One is all about, let me provide a bit of detail. These are functional Chromebases running ChromeOS Flex, and the monitor on the front of the entire device is an ultrawide 34-inch LG monitor similar to what I’ve used in the past. The display will give users a plentiful workspace to stretch out on, and enough computing power under the hood to keep things virtually connected to both Google’s and Cameyo’s cloud-based tools.

Getting entered to win

To be eligible for this giveaway, you’ll need to share the name of the company you work for (this one is for enterprise customers, after all), your company’s size, and your company email. Eligibility will be dependent on our ability to confirm the accuracy of the information submitted. Once the winner is selected, Chrome Unboxed will be in touch to confirm your business’ shipping address for the devices. This giveaway is only available in the U.S. and Canada and will end on September 4th, 2023, at 10 AM ET.

So good luck! Getting entered should only take a little of your time, and if you are selected, these tools could greatly help in getting your operation moved to the cloud. And again, we’re so happy to be partnering with Google, LG, and Cameyo for this exclusive giveaway!