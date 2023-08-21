This deal gets the new flagship Acer Chromebook Spin 714 down to a mid-range price

The newest version of the Acer Chromebook Spin with the latest 13th-gen Intel processors inside is once again on sale. Though this particular version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has only been on the market for a few months now, the deals have been quite frequent. At $699, Acer built (spoiler alert: review coming soon) one of the better Chromebooks I’ve used, making it well worth the already-reasonable asking price.

However, as Acer tends to do, this higher Chromebook has already seen some fantastic deals – including the one we’re talking about today. Over at Best Buy right now, you can get this well-equipped convertible for $130 off, bringing the price all the way down to $569.99 and making it a flagship device that can be had at a mid-range sort of price.

Flagship-level features

While this year’s iteration of the Spin 714 does little to change the already-great equation from last-year’s model, Acer managed to upgrade the internals and bring the starting price down $30 in the process. For your money, you’re getting a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage on the inside.

As for the outer portions, this one comes with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 Nits (though we’ve measured it a bit higher), a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam (with privacy shade), upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis.

Overall, this Chromebook delivers on just about everything you could ask for, and at only $569.99 right now, the value proposition is enormous. And yes, I’m fully aware of the Chromebooks out there pushing down into the $200-$300 range, but I promise you the user experience on this Spin 714 outpaces them all. If you’re on the hunt for a high-end Chromebook experience on a mid-range budget, this is the one for you.

