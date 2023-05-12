The Chrome Cast 226: Google I/O 2023, AI, and new Pixel Hardware

It’s no surprise what dominates the discussion this week. As Google I/O 2023 is now in the rear-view mirror, we have a lot of new discussion surrounding Google’s moves in AI and new Pixel-branded hardware. From new tricks for Bard to other interesting ways Google is leveraging AI in their products, there’s much to be said for what is going on in that space.

But we are obviously more interested near-term in the new hardware, and it is pretty sweet to be able to finally talk about the star of the show – the Pixel Fold – without having to refer to rumors or leaks in order to do so. It’s an expensive piece of kit, sure, but there are some undeniably cool things about the Fold that are worth talking about: so we did.

