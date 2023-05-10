Where to buy the all-new Pixel 7a

Two hours later, the 2023 Google I/O keynote has finally wrapped up and boy is that a lot to talk about in the coming days. What we’re most excited about is the long-awaited Pixel Fold that just went up for pre-order on the Google Store but it will be a few weeks before we see those in the wild. However, there are likely many more people interested in the latest Pixel that’s actually available for purchase today.

Of course, I’m talking about the Pixel 7a. Google’s latest A-series smartphone raises the bar and all but bridges the gap between the flagship Pixel 7 and what is supposed to be Google’s “cheaper” Pixel phone, the A-series. Yes, there are some distinct differences but the latest A-series from Pixel boasts a spec sheet so good that it’s hard to look at it and think it’s a budget device. You can learn more about the new Pixel 7a in Robby’s unboxing video below.

Okay, I’ll save my thoughts on the phone for a later date. If you came here to find out how to get your hands on the Pixel 7a, I got you covered. As with most Pixel launches, the phone is already available to order from Google, some retailers, and major carriers. Where you buy really depends on what kind of deal you’re looking for and who your carrier is. So, let’s take a look at where you can buy the Pixel 7a, which deals are available and how to get your hands on the exclusive Coral model.

The Google Store

If you’re looking to pick up the eye-catching Coral Pixel 7a, you’ll have to buy it from Google as it is exclusive to the Google Store. Devices won’t start shipping from Google until the beginning of next week but you can score some solid freebies when you buy direct from Google. For a limited time, any Pixel 7a purchase will net you a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series headphones or $100 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro and an exclusive case from Case-Mate. You will pay the full $499 for the phone but it’s a solid deal if you’re into the Pixel Buds.

Best Buy

Probably the best deal going if you aren’t trading. Buy the Pixel 7a from Best Buy and activate it today on your carrier and you’ll get an immediate $50 discount. On top of that, Best Buy is throwing in a $50 e-gift card that you can use to grab a new case for your Pixel or whatever else may tickle your fancy. According to the landing page, the Pixel 7a will be ready for pick up as early as this Friday if you order today.

T-Mobile

If you’re on Team Magenta like everyone here at Chrome Unboxed, you probably already know the deal. The Un-carrier is giving the Pixel 7a away for free when you trade in an eligible device on an existing line or you add a new line of service. The list of trade-in devices is long so head over to TMO and check the deal out. Devices should start shipping today and I’d bet that select stores have them in stock already.

AT&T

AT&T has a slightly different promotion that requires you to start or upgrade to an eligible rate plan. When you do, you’ll get the Pixel 7a for $2/month for 36 months. You’ll pay full price but the remainder will come back to you in bill credits which means you’ll end up paying a cool $36 plus activation fee for the Google smartphone.

Amazon is also selling the Pixel 7a which is no surprise but there isn’t much of a deal when you buy from the online mega-mall. You can grab the Pixel 7a for its full $499 MSRP and you’ll get a $50 Amazon gift card for your trouble.