The Chrome Cast 223: An open discussion about Generative AI

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we decided to try something a bit different (and there’s a bit of a twist ending to it, too). Instead of taking on the week’s news and discussing it, we wanted to tackle a particular content area, and there’s none more interesting and groundbreaking than the field of Generative AI right now.

While tech hardware (phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) has lost a bit of the “wow” factor year over year, Generative AI is new, shiny, exciting, scary, and mostly mysterious at this point. So, we thought it would be a good time to sit down and discuss what this new phenomenon is, why it is great, why it is a little scary, and what we can do to handle it properly.

We’re not experts, and that’s why the title says this is an open, honest discussion about Generative AI. We clearly don’t have the answers to all these questions, and even the smartest folks in the world are left wondering a bit at this point. But we need to discuss it and we need to keep discussing it as it would seem Pandora’s Box has already been opened. Now it’s more about what we do with what’s come out of it.

