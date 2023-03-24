How to use ChatGPT on your Chromebook: Witness the future Google Assistant should have been

Have you ever wished that Google Assistant could do more? That it was more contextually aware, could carry a conversation better, or was just overall just more useful? I’m not saying it’s dumb or anything, but it sure isn’t what it used to be and it certainly isn’t the future of virtual helpers we all thought it would be when it first launched. Add to the fact that it’s gotten progressively worse at performing basic tasks over the past year and you can kind of see where I’m going with this.

That’s where ChatGPT comes in. Developed by OpenAI, this new tool is an artificial intelligence platform that’s designed to help users with a wide range of tasks (currently only via text input prompts – sorry, no voice commands!). It’s scary good – so good in fact that it may creep you out a bit, but it’s more exciting than anything.

ChatGPT is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, such as answering trivia questions, telling jokes, generating writing prompts, recommending movies, books, or music, helping with language translations, and even discussing complex topics like philosophy or science. Oh, and it’s so good at coding that it may very well put many people out of a job very very soon. During my time testing it, I even got it to create a fitness routine, meal plan, budget, and a text-based roleplaying game for me to play amongst other things.

It also feels more like you’re chatting with a human than a machine. I know – that’s a sentence that should send chills down your spine, but if it doesn’t immediately then it will once you’ve sat with it for a few minutes. With its impressive capabilities, it’s no wonder that ChatGPT is gaining popularity among users who are looking for a smarter AI assistant. Actually, it’s helping people around the globe create apps with no coding experience, and even attempting to cure cancer to name just a few things. In other words, it’s everything Google Assistant was supposed to be before the tech giant’s digital savior fell flat.

However, it’s important to note that ChatGPT is still in a public preview and is available for feedback collection purposes. OpenAI is constantly improving the platform, and there’s a premium version called ChatGPT Plus that offers users even more features for $20 per month (faster speeds, access to new features earlier on, etc).

To use the service on your Chromebook, all you need to do is visit the site, sign in with your Google Account, and verify your phone number. If you find that you use it often, just follow these simple steps to turn it into an icon on your laptop for quick access:

Open Chrome and go to https://chat.openai.com/chat. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of your Chrome browser and hover over the “More tools” option from the drop-down menu. Click “Create shortcut…” Follow the prompts to install it as a standalone web app – be sure to check the little box to open it in its own window! Once installed, you can get to it just like any other app on your Chromebook from the ‘Everything button’ or via the launcher.

It’s worth noting that Google also has its own version of AI in beta called “Bard,” but we’ll cover that soon. The gist is that it’s really fun to talk to, but it’s nowhere near as good as ChatGPT at this stage. This is because Google’s approach to artificial intelligence is vastly different. That’s a topic for another day though and I promise to give all of my thoughts on it in due time.

For now, Google’s generative AI efforts have just kicked into overdrive with the “Help me write” feature that’s coming to Google Docs and Gmail (and even Google Messages!). So, if you’re looking for a more advanced AI assistant for your Chromebook, ChatGPT is beyond worth checking out. I’d actually go so far as to say that if you don’t you’re going to be behind in the AI revolution that’s already here.

With it, the possibilities truly are endless and we’re witnessing the terrifying yet beautiful future we’ve all seen in science fiction. That’s not at all hyperbole, I promise. Whether you need help with a school project, want to spark your creativity in new and unique ways, crush a bunch of menial and complex tasks for your business or just need something to chat with, ChatGPT is up for the task. Give it a try and see for yourself what all the hype is about, but do me one favor – drop your favorite unique prompts in the comments below!