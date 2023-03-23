Google’s fledgling Bard AI is already being tested inside the company’s Messages app for Android

Google’s new Bard AI is designed to be a helpful and informative companion for anyone who wants to learn more about the world around them or get things done. It can be used to answer questions, generate creative content, and even translate languages. While it’s still under development, it’s already learned to perform many kinds of tasks. I literally just got access to the beta yesterday and while I have many thoughts to share, I’ll save those for another article.

In the meantime, 9to5Google just spotted something interesting as a part of its APK Insights investigation of the Google Messages app for Android. A sparkly Bard icon has been spotted in the app’s message text box. By tapping it, they were able to send test messages, and Bard stated that it “received” them.

Clearly, it’s in the earliest stages of development, but once completed, it could mimic the Google Assistant implementation in Allo (rest in peace). Imagine being able to tell Bard to write a text message for you, filling in facts and details on your behalf. All you’d have to do is tap the Bard button, speak with your voice (or type), and watch the magic happen.

Of course, the spooky thing is that as a recipient of a text written by Google’s fledgling AI is that you wouldn’t know if it was sent by a real person or an algorithm. You’ll have to let me know in the comments if you think that’s strange or not, but Google has reiterated its desire to use Bard as a “springboard” for your ideas, not a replacement for your creativity or originality!

The most exciting part is that this is one of the first times an AI is being injected into consumer products that millions of people will use – techy or otherwise. Well, aside from Bing AI, that is. Google’s “Help me write” feature that’s coming to Google Docs is yet another example of this integration, which is bound to change the industry of content creation and communication.

