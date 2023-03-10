The Chrome Cast 218: Pixel Fold leaks, Google I/O 2023, and a black Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking about the new HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook we have in the office in the Sparkling Black colorway. Though we’re still limited in what we can say about this Chromebook for now, this black color is pretty awesome looking and gives us yet another reason to talk about this very special Chromebook.

The rest of the show largely focuses on some new leaks around the upcoming Pixel Fold, some software choices Google has made lately regarding Google Photos sharing what were previously Pixel-only features, and the latest news surrounding Google I/O 2023, set to be held on May 10th. After taking a week off last week, there’s a lot to cover, so hop in!

