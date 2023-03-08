Sneak Peek: unboxing the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook in Sparkling Black [VIDEO]

As we inch closer and closer to the release of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, we’ve been fortunate enough to not only get our hands on our existing Ceramic White review version of this beautiful Chromebook, but on the Sparkling Black one as well. Though the same rules apply as last time around (we can’t say too much, yet), we wanted to at least get it out of the box and show it off you everyone on camera.

Again, all the same specs and superlatives apply, here. Put simply, this Chromebook is a beast in every way, but also one of the most aesthetically pleasing laptops you’re likely to hold, too. The Sparkling Black version takes the Pixelbook Go vibes to a whole new level and for many of you out there, this version will be a more subdued option if you are planning on picking up this device when it does launch.

Along with the color change in the chassis, you also get a black/gray braided USB Type C cable and a matte black 96W charger with this one. It would have been pretty sweet if the box was black, too, but I can totally understand the cost involved in that and why HP decided against it.

Apart from this, however, everything we’ve been able to say about this Chromebook still stands. It looks great, feels great, has a crazy-bright screen, amazing speakers, a fantastic keyboard, 8MP camera and a haptic trackpad. The 12th-gen Core i5 and Iris Xe GPU should handle anything you throw at it and the whole thing looks minimal and clean. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: this one is special.

For now, though, that’s all we can share. We really do want to tell you more and will be able to do so in the near future, so enjoy the unboxing and know that if you are excited by this gorgeous Chromebook, we are as well. We can’t wait to give our full thoughts down the road and look forward to really digging into this high-end, consumer-facing Chromebook soon. Stay tuned!

Newsletter Signup