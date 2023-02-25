HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is in the office: quick sneak peek [VIDEO]

If you saw our hands-on video of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook from Las Vegas at CES 2023 and liked what you saw in that one, there’s good news: we now have our review unit in the office and are sharing a bit more about it on video today.

Here’s the thing: as with most devices we review, we’re under a review embargo for the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and there’s not much we’re allowed to say just yet. For this video, we just wanted to give you a better look at this gorgeous Chromebook without all the noise and poor lighting that CES provides.

So, in the end, there’s not a lot of new information we can share right now. All the highlights are still here, including the 1200 nit 14-inch 16:10 QHD screen, quad speakers, haptic trackpad, 8MP front camera, RGB keyboard, excellent build quality, 12th-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. It’s a laundry list for sure, and we can’t wait to share all sort of other info on this device once we can.

For now, however, enjoy the video, some closer looks at this beautiful Chromebook, and the knowledge that you won’t have to wait too terribly long for our review to drop. This new Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is special, no doubt, and I absolutely cannot wait to tell you more about it in the near future. Stay tuned!

Newsletter Signup