New battery info emerges on the upcoming Google Pixel Fold

It’s been a bit since we last talked about the upcoming, impending Google Pixel Fold. Like many Google-made things, this device has leaked in quite a few ways. From early folding glass info to full-blown renders, we know quite a bit about the Pixel Fold – including the fact that Pixel Fold will likely be the final marketing name. While the hype is still most definitely real and the potential for this to be a pretty awesome device is very much a reality, the lack of any new info recently has cooled things down quite a bit surrounding this interesting device.

A bit of info on the actual hardware weight

While we’ve known the exact dimensions of the Pixel Fold for a bit now, there’s only been speculation as to the weight of the device. While you may be inclined to think this doesn’t matter too much, with the size of foldable phones, device weight can make a difference in the practical functionality of a device built to live in your pocket and in your hands most of the day.

For me, using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a little bit of time last year took some adjustment as the folded-up phone in my pocket felt a bit like a small bar of gold. While not wildly heavier than a standard, large slab smartphone, the Fold 3 weighed in at 271 g, a significant weight increase over the Pixel 6 Pro I was carrying at the time (210 g). The point here is most people already feel phones are a bit too large and too heavy, so adding to that bloated baseline isn’t the best idea.

According to a source from 9to5 Google, the Pixel Fold will outweigh the current folding phone most people are familiar with in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (263 g). How much heavier it will be remains unclear, but if you were hoping for some weight loss action like we see in the slightly-smaller OPPO Find N (237 g), don’t hold your breath. Even if it is only marginally heavier than the Z Fold 4, it will feel substantial in your pocket or bag for sure.

A silver lining

I’m not exactly shocked by this. The Pixel Fold is set to be a large device for sure (158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm unfolded), and all that extra hardware comes at the cost of a bit more weight. Luckily, it seems the extra grams won’t be there for nothing as Google is said to be adding a bit more battery capacity than the competition. Again, this comes via 9to5 Google’s source, so we don’t know exactly how large the battery will be aside from the fact that it will be “closer to, but still well below, 5,000 mAh.”

With the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we have a 4400mAh battery, so if the Pixel Fold squeezes in something like an additional 400mAh into the chassis, it could make for a better battery life experience. That’s not to say the Z Fold 4’s battery life is bad, but with a folding phone, the tendency is to use it more often for more activities, so having some extra juice in the tank for those work, play, and consumption activities is definitely welcome.

For now, that’s all there is on the Pixel Fold rumor front, and I’d reckon we won’t see a whole lot more before May rolls around. The rumors firmly point to a launch at Google I/O 2023 and I see absolutely no reason for this not to be the case. If the rumored prices are right ($1799), I’m unsure of the broad appeal for a device like this, but I’m sure glad it is coming. I still love the idea of a great foldable phone in my pocket and want the experience Google envisions for this form factor at my side. While it may not sell like hotcakes, I love the idea of more manufacturers getting on board with this style of phone and can’t wait to see how Google’s take turns out.

