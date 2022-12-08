New leaked Pixel Fold 3D renders showcase dimensions and confirm overall design

We’ve been tracking the Pixel Fold for a very long time at this point, but the recent weeks have been full of new leaks and renders of Google’s folding phone that looks to be coming to us in May of 2023: just in time for Google I/O 2023. From the general aesthetic to the fact that this phone will come with Google’s latest Tensor G2 inside, we know a decent amount of info about this hotly-anticipated addition to the Pixel family.

One thing we’ve not had exact specifics on up to this point, however, is the actual physical size of the Pixel Fold. From the earlier renders, we’ve been able to discern that the outer display should be a more phone-like aspect ratio and the inner screen should unfold to a more-landscape layout. But how big the device will be and how thin it will feel has been largely a guess up to this point.

Pixel Fold dimensions

Thanks to OnLeaks and HowToiSolve, we now have new 3D renders and measurements of the Pixel Fold, coming in at 158.7mm x 139.7mm x 5.7mm fully unfolded. This gives us a 7.69-inch inner screen and 5.79-inch outer display, making the phone a tad bit bigger than the similarly-laid-out Oppo Find N. Most notably, the outer display is the size of the Pixel 4a and the thickness of the Pixel Fold sits somewhere between the impossibly-thin Microsoft Surface Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Simply put: this thing is going to be thin. And when you take into account the fact that the renders seem to show a completely flat closed hinge, that means the phone will still only be around 11.4mm thick when shut. That’s only 2mm thicker than the Pixel 7 Pro, so I’m completely OK with that. Put another way, the Pixel Fold will be roughly as thick when closed as my Pixel 7 Pro is in a standard TPU case. That’s going to be very sweet!

And that outer screen will be a perfect remedy to the narrow, hard-to-use outer screen I had so much issue with on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Sure, it’ll be a bit smaller than I’m used to, but for day-to-day stuff, I always liked the size of the Pixel 4a. My only gripe with its screen size emerged when I wanted to watch videos or play games. For the Pixel Fold, that’s no issue as there’s a giant 7.69-inch screen tucked away inside, ready for all of those types of consumption activities.

I hate to over-hype things in my head because they tend not to live up to that hype, but I can’t stop myself from being excited for this device. Sure, it will have 1st-gen hiccups, but the prospect of a folding phone with a usable outer screen and Pixel software inside is enough to get me fully on board the hype train. I’m sure more news will leak well before the proposed May launch window, but I don’t need much else to confirm that this phone will be my next. Take my money, Google.

