The Chrome Cast 209: All about our time at CES 2023

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discussed all the things we saw and tried at CES 2023 in Las Vegas last week. It goes without saying that there were a ton of new ChromeOS devices from Chromeboxes to Chromebooks and it was our busiest CES yet. We’ve published videos for all of it and for this week’s podcast, we talk through all of that hardware to get you caught up on all the fun stuff we experienced while out there. It was a fun trip and we’re really excited to have CES back in person again this time around.

