The gorgeous ASUS Chromebook Vibe Flip CX34 is available for pre-order

Announced just yesterday, we had the opportunity today to get our hands on ASUS’ second gaming Chromebook and Robby will be bringing you his first-look at the beautiful 2-in-1 ASAP. Much to our surprise, the fine folks at the ASUS booth informed us that the Vibe CX3401 should be available to buy in the next day or two. A quick poke around the web led me to a listing from B&H where you can already place a pre-order for the 14-inch convertible for $770.

We weren’t given a retail MSRP for the new Vibe Chromebook but I would suspect that the Core i5 model will pop up at Best Buy or Amazon before the end of the week. For now, B&H is taking pre-orders for the Core i5 Vibe. Below, you can find the exact specs for this model which seem very comparable to the gaming offering from the Acer 516 GE but you do get a garaged, stowable stylus and unlike ASUS’ first Vibe, this one gets the RGB keyboard.

Intel Core i5-1235U

Iris Xe Graphics

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

1256GB PCIe SSD

14-inch 1920×1200 IPS 16:10 touchscreen

400 nits @ 144Hz and 100% SRGB coverage

USI pen support with included, stowed stylus

2X USB 3.2 Type C

1X USB 3.2 Type A

Full HDMI 2.1 port

Headphone/mic jack

Kensington lock

microSD Card slot

720p webcam with privacy shutter

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

1.8 kg | 3.97 lbs.

31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm

63Wh 3-cell battery (10 hours)

RGB backlit keyboard w/60cc spill resistance

It’s unclear if this will be the actual MSRP of the Core i5 and B&H is often known for slightly inflated pricing on ChromeOS devices. That said, $769.99 isn’t a horrible price for a Chromebook with this kind of spec sheet. Chances are good that it will find itself on sale like the Acer and the other ASUS Vibe which will make it a very competitively priced 2-in-1 with just about everything you could want from a Chromebook. If you’re interested, you can place your pre-order at the link below or just check out this gorgeous gaming Chromebook.