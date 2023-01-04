ASUS launches the new gaming-focused Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip at CES 2023

Just a few days ago, we published our initial impressions on ASUS’ first attempt at a cloud gaming Chromebook and I didn’t really pull any punches. The Vibe CX55 Flip is not a device I feel I can recommend at this point, and that was a tough admission to have to make. With Lenovo and Acer’s cloud gaming Chromebooks being so great, I was hoping for ASUS to join in on the fun in a meaningful way, but that simply wasn’t the case in my experience. But that could all be changing today.

Introducing the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

In what feels like a complete 180, ASUS is launching the new Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip at CES 2023 and from the looks of it, they are immediately back in the conversation of great gaming Chromebooks. While the Vibe CX55 Flip felt rehashed, reused, and recycled, this new Vibe CX34 feels fresh and full of moxie.

The pearl color with the orange ASDW keys, RGB keyboard, and slim bezels give off a striking, refined look that will be great for those wanting to make a bit of a statement. We haven’t seen it up close and personal just yet, but this Chromebook looks like it would be comfortable in an office environment, too. And that’s a good thing because ASUS looks to have corrected course and put in all the pieces for a great overall Chromebook experience, here.

ASUS Chrombook Vibe CX34 Key Specs

Intel Core i7-1255U/i5-1235U/i3-1215U

Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

14-inch 1920×1200 IPS 16:10 touchscreen

400 nits @ 144Hz and 100% SRGB coverage

USI pen support with included, stowed stylus

2X USB 3.2 Type C

1X USB 3.2 Type A

Full HDMI 2.1 port

Headphone/mic jack

Kensington lock

microSD Card slot

720p webcam with privacy shutter

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

1.8 kg | 3.97 lbs.

31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm

63Wh 3-cell battery (10 hours)

RGB backlit keyboard w/60cc spill resistance

As you can see from the photos and those specs, ASUS has covered all the bases with this device. We’ll need to see the 144Hz screen for ourselves, but if it delivers, this Chromebook could be the ultimate gaming Chromebook when it releases. While I love devices like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, it isn’t a good fit for those looking for a touchscreen, pen input, or a convertible device. The smaller 14-inch form factor with a 16:10 screen is a wonderful middle ground as we saw with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, giving you plenty of screen real estate while keeping things a bit more mobile.

Of course, the internals are all 12th-gen Intel options this time around and pairing those processor options up with plenty of RAM and storage will only make this Chromebook that much more compelling. As we’ve seen with other gaming Chromebooks, users will get 3 months of free Luna and GeForce NOW with their purchase and ASUS is even throwing in a free SteelSeries gaming mouse, too.

With a screen rated at 100% SRGB coverage and hitting a peak brightness of 400 nits, it really feels like ASUS has bounced back and is prepped to deliver a fantastic Chromebook with the Vibe CX34 Flip later in Q1. Hopefully we’ll see this device hitting shelves sooner than later and we’re excited for some quick hands-on time in the booth later this week. Stay tuned for that coverage as CES 2023 really gets going this week.

