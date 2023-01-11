CES 2023: Hands-on with the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip [VIDEO]

I’ll get the elephant out of the room right off the bat with this one; yes, we had an unboxing of ASUS’ first gaming Chromebook just a few weeks back and no, it didn’t go very well. It’s an odd play to see the company release another take on the gaming Chromebook so soon after their first attempt, but I still hold to the fact that the first Vibe Chromebook wasn’t so much of a real attempt by ASUS at a gaming Chromebook as much as it was a quick way to be included in the gaming Chromebook news cycle with some hardware they had lying around.

This time, it’s a different story

This time around, I think we’re seeing what ASUS is really capable of when charged with making a cloud gaming Chromebook. The Vibe CX34 Flip is everything the original, rehashed Vibe is not and where I couldn’t recommend the initial offering, I’m quite excited by this latest effort from ASUS. We spent some time with it at CES 2023 and I came away pretty impressed with what ASUS is doing in the gaming Chromebook space with this new attempt.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Key Specs

Intel Core i7-1255U/i5-1235U/i3-1215U

Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

14-inch 1920×1200 IPS 16:10 touchscreen

400 nits @ 144Hz and 100% SRGB coverage

USI pen support with included, stowed stylus

2X USB 3.2 Type C

1X USB 3.2 Type A

Full HDMI 2.1 port

Headphone/mic jack

Kensington lock

microSD Card slot

720p webcam with privacy shutter

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

1.8 kg | 3.97 lbs.

31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm

63Wh 3-cell battery (10 hours)

RGB backlit keyboard w/60cc spill resistance

As you can hopefully tell from the video and spec sheet above, there isn’t much missing from this Chromebook. There are powerful processor options, plenty of RAM and storage, a 16:10 FHD 400 nit 144Hz touchscreen, a full array of ports, RGB keyboard, and a stowed (included) USI pen. And it all comes encased in a chassis that is mostly plastic, but rigid, well-made, and attractive.

In our brief hands-on time with this device, I can say that it is a definitive improvement over the recycled Vibe CX55 we got in the fall. This time around, the Vibe CX34 Flip feels considered and I feel like it is going to be a great fit for a lot of users looking for the premium spec sheet on a bit of a budget. It starts at $769 and as Chromebooks go, I’d expect sale prices to eventually bring it down into the $600-$700 range later in 2023.

For this quality hardware, a silky-smooth 144Hz screen that gets plenty bright this time around, and all the other niceties on offer, that is a competitive and realistic price. If you’ve been looking at some of these loaded, capable gaming Chromebooks and have been waiting for a proper touchscreen-equipped option, this is your device. Pre-orders are up on B&H Photo already and we’re told we should expect a review unit quite soon, so I’ll have a lot more to offer in the coming weeks on this one. It is a compelling entry by ASUS, and after the oddity of the Vibe CX55, I’m sure glad to see it.

