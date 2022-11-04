The Chrome Cast 199: ChromeOS 107 and Steam on Chromebooks hits the Beta Channel

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start the show by talking through the handful of fun updates that came along with ChromeOS 107. In a new era where we get updates to our Chromebooks every 4 weeks, it’s always a nice surprise when new user-facing features show up. ChromeOS 107 had quite a few, and we talk through all of them.

One of the other big changes to ChromeOS is the fact that Steam for Chromebooks has come to the Beta Channel with version 108. With an expanded list of supported devices, a bunch of performance improvements, and a simpler setup process, the entire Steam on Chromebooks effort is really beginning to take shape.

Links

This episode is sponsored by VIZOR – OFFER 20% DISCOUNT! VIZOR is a Chromebook and IT Asset management solution designed specifically for Schools and School Districts. VIZOR integrates with the Google Admin console and with your Student Information System. Know who has what Chromebook, manage 1:1 programs, and track repairs. CLICK HERE to lock in a 20% DISCOUNT and to find out how VIZOR can help your School manage Chromebooks.

This episode is also brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code UNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!

Finally, this episode is brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Newsletter Signup