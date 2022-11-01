The Chrome Cast 198: Understanding the Kompanio Roadmap with MediaTek’s Adam King

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we have an interview episode with Adam King, who is the General Manager of the Client Computing Business Unit at MediaTek. In our chat, we cover the latest HP Chromebook 13b announcement that includes the Kompanio 1200 processor, trends in the Chromebook space, detachable Chromebooks, and the Roadmap for the Kompanio series in Chromebooks moving forward.

And as part of this episode, we’ve partnered with MediaTek to give away one of those HP Chromebook 13b’s! This device is a convertible Chromebook with a 13.3″ display and is powered by the MediaTek 1200 SoC which MediaTek compares to a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU. To get entered to win, simply input in your information in the giveaway box below and you could be the lucky winner of this Chromebook. Good luck!

Links

This episode is also brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code UNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!

Newsletter Signup