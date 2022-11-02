Google launches Pixel referral program with $100 Google Store credit

Google really wants everyone to have a Pixel and to make this a more likely possibility, it has launched a new referral program this week that will reward you and your friends $100 in Google Store credit. This offer is being extended via an email that some users, some happen to be part of the Pixel Superfans group on Facebook, but not everyone getting the email is.

The specifics of the program entail a promo code included in the email which can be shared with a friend. When that code is used to purchase a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, a $100 Google Store credit is then applied to the account to spend later. Additionally, the person who shared the code gets a $100 credit as well.

Google Store referral email

Source: Droid Life

Furthermore, the person whose code is being used can get up to $1,000 in credit from as many as 10 invites shared. However, only you can only use the code once per order to get the $100. The promotion period ends on June 30th, 2023 and Google says that both the person who gave the code and the person who used it will “receive an email with the promotional code 8 to 10 weeks after the promotion ends.”

Also, it is worth mentioning that this offer is only valid in the U.S. and only when you purchase from the Google Store. Have you received this promotion email? If so, please chime in below and let us know if you intend to take share it and take advantage of the offer.

Newsletter Signup