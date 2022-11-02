Pixel 7 sales numbers indicate another big step for Google’s in-house hardware

Thanks to a comment by Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a Q3 2022 earnings call (via Android Authority and Motley Fool), we now know that the sales of Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have led the way to a new Google hardware milestone. In the call, regarding the early sales numbers of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pichai remarked:

We recently had our highest selling week ever for Pixel, and I’m really proud of the positive reviews so far. – Sundar Pichai, Alphabet/Google CEO

It looks like just as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did before them, the new Pixels are pushing boundaries Google has yet to exceed with their phones. While “highest selling week ever” in regard to Pixel phones must be taken in context, it’s an exciting step for these new phones. Google saw their best sales last year with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it looks like these new devices are continuing the growth trend.

Again, even though Google Pixel is in the top 5 phone brands in the US behind Apple, Samsung and Lenovo/Motoroloa, that number can be wildly deceiving. Google’s phone shipments are a small fraction of the big players’ numbers and consitent, year-over-year growth is what is more important to Pixel making strides in all markets. They won’t win the smartphone game in a year or two: it will take a long time of dedicated improvement.

Thankfully, the needle is moving in the right direction as Google has now released back-to-back smartphones that are not only a pleasure to use, they are easier on the budget when compared to the Samsung and Apple flagships in the market. If Google continues to keep their collective heads down, continue to grind and simply make better phones each and every year, I see no reason these numbers don’t just keep improving.

