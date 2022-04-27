Google wants everyone to know that Pixel 6 sales are doing just fine

About a week ago, reports swirled around the internet that Pixel 6 sales were quite a bit lower than we had been led to believe. The report (which we shared as well) claimed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sales were so low that Google was offering extremely high incentives for sales staff to push the phone on would-be customers. These types of incentives are quite normal – having worked in the cell phone industry for a few years myself – but they are usually an indication that sales numbers are slumping.

As it turns out, the folks at Google have heard these unconfirmed reports and in Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) most-recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai looked to clarify the success of Google’s latest phone in a very clear, very concise way:

In hardware, Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio, and it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest-selling Pixel ever, and we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I am excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O. Sundar Pichai – Google/Alphabet CEO

Granted, the “fastest-selling Pixel ever” isn’t the highest bar to cross, but it hardly indicates slumping sales in any way, shape or form. Though a bit riddled with bugs since launch, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represent the best phones Google has made to date, and the Pixel 6a will only add to that momentum post-Google I/O 2022. While I’m sure Google’s numbers for Pixel sales are a drop in the bucket compared with Samsung and Apple phones, continued growth and brand awareness is the goal for Google at this stage. It seems they are accomplishing that just fine.

VIA: Ars Technica