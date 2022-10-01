The Chrome Cast 194: Stadia’s dead as gaming Chromebooks come to life

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion is largely dominated by the official announcement by Google that Stadia as we know it will no longer continue to exist. In the next few months, the service that truly introduced cloud gaming to the world will host its last games, and as sad as it is to see, at least Google is doing right by its users and refunding both hardware and software purchases for everyone.

We also take a bit of time to discuss the recent speculation that the Pixel Watch will show up on the scene with rather large bezels. The early renders sure make it look that way, but in an updated version of the video that caused the conversation in the first place, Google seems to have trimmed down their appearance, making us all wonder what this watch will truly look like when it does arrive next week.

