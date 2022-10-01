New Unlisted Pixel 7 Ad features almost bezel-less Pixel Watch

There has been much controversy lately with the upcoming release of the Pixel Watch. Most of that has been apprehension about the size of the bezels and how their representation has been inconsistent throughout the marketing Google has released. In some ads, the bezels have looked very large, giving the watch a quite outdated look when compared to the Apple Watch and other competitors. However, a new ad has surfaced that shows the Pixel Watch in a new light.

The ad is unlisted on YouTube and is technically geared toward the Pixel 7, but it shows off the entire ecosystem of Made by Google products worn in different situations. Funnily enough, all the buzz on this video has been about the Pixel Watch and how the bezels don’t look as big here as originally thought. You can check out the ad below.

As you can see, the Watch is featured in at least ten frames that I could count and was able to capture screencaps for (see below). When seen as the watch is being worn in each one, the bezels don’t look nearly as large as they once did. I suppose it’s a matter of opinion, and it’s not like the bezels are non-existent. Still, to me, the size of the bezels looks decent enough that it gives my fingers enough space to navigate around without unintentionally triggering something I didn’t mean to start.

The video also gave us a look at some of the UI besides the home screen, such as what the watch looks like when tracking a workout, making a payment, listening to music, or answering a call. Furthermore, it shows how Google is now tying in all the hardware in its Made by Google ecosystem by showing how all the devices – Phone, Watch, Buds – work together to improve quality of life and keep us all connected.

