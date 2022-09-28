The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fall to their lowest-ever prices ahead of Pixel 7 launch

With many things, the latest, greatest version of a piece of tech is what gets all the hype. A few years back, this was 100% warranted in the smartphone space for sure. Each year, phone makers would show up with their latest innovation, making big strides with each new version of their flagship phones. I worked at Sprint back then as companies like Samsung and Google were first finding their footing, and I watched devices like the Galaxy S series and Google’s Nexus devices make big jumps year over year.

Back then, when a new phone was launched, the generation that preceeded it felt prehistoric by comparison and any play by manufacturers to get you to buy the older model felt silly at best. I mean, look at the Galaxy S 2 versus the Galaxy S 3 and tell me you wouldn’t make that upgrade in a heartbeat. The shifts were huge back then from year to year, but they aren’t quite like that these days.

Instead, we’ve hit what I like to call ‘Peak Smartphone’ here in 2022. I think we got here 3 or 4 years ago, and though I’m not about to say that phones don’t get better each year that goes by, I also fully realize that progress at this point is definitely iterative and far less groundbreaking with each new version of whatever smartphone you’re looking at.

Iteration makes for great deals, though

While that may mean less raw excitement for each new phone that launches, it also means that buying up last year’s model isn’t only viable these days: it’s the right move for a lot of potential buyers. Since the steps forward are much more minimal versus last year’s phones, the concerns that buyers have about missing out on large, meaningful upgrades is reduced and, overall, it means buying an older phone isn’t too worrisome these days.

Such is the case with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that are seeing their biggest price drop ever in the week preceding the unveiling of the newer Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While there are surely upgrades to be had with the newest phones from Google, there are still tons of you who will likely be just as happy with a brand new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. And for those of you who fit that description, the time to move is right now.

Over at Best Buy, you can now get the Pixel 6 for $199 and the Pixel 6 Pro for only $399. That’s a full $400 discount on the Pixel 6 and $500 off the Pixel 6 Pro! I still use the Pixel 6 Pro and for the first time in a long time, I’m not wildly excited for a phone upgrade. These phones are still so great to use on a daily basis that I’m excited to see the refinements in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but not eagerly anticipating some wildly-new experience.

If you are even remotely considering an upgrade or have been thinking about trying out a Pixel phone, I cannot recommend these enough. At these prices, you absolutely won’t regret it. And any time you think that you maybe should have waited for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, just remember the wild amount of money you saved, and you’ll love these phones even more. From what we can tell, anyone eligible for upgrade or adding a line is able to get this crazy deal, but do it soon. You never know how long it will last!