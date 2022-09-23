The Chrome Cast 193: Pixel 7 pricing, Chromecast HD, and a Framework Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spent the show talking about some new leaks that came from a Target store regarding Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing. With a simple photo of the internal inventory system, we now know that the new phones from Google will not bump the prices up from last year, keeping the Pixel 7 at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro at $899.

Right before we recorded, the new Chromecast with Google TV HD was also released, making for some interesting conversation around Google’s new, affordable streaming dongle. We’ve not yet tested it out, but we have one in the office and will be putting it through the paces for sure.

Finally, we also discussed a new Chromebook announced this week as Framework and Google teamed up to create the first truly modular ChromeOS device: the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. There’s so much fun stuff coming with this laptop and we discuss all of it in the show.

