Google and Framework partner up to launch a fully-modular Chromebook

Today is a very big day for Chromebooks as Framework – the company behind the most-popular, fully-modular laptop ever made – is announcing the new Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. In partnership with Google, Framework is bringing all of their fantastic, sustainable, repairable, customizable laptop options to ChromeOS in a move that becomes more interesting with each fact you reveal.

If you don’t know about them, Framework is a company who’s sole ambition is to build more-sustainable laptops that are easy to fix, upgrade and customize by regular users: not specialized repair people. The idea? Create a laptop where nearly every piece is able to be replaced by just about any person willing to take the time to do so and, by doing so, change the way we all look at sustainability with our larger electronics.

With this new partnership, Framework and Google have collaborated to produce a Chromebook that is high-spec, performance-oriented, and able to be upgraded over time as the user sees fit. With products like ChromeOS Flex in the world, it is clear that ChromeOS can be fast and functional on hardware that isn’t quite cutting edge any longer, meaning you can keep a Chromebook around for a long, long time without degradation in speed across the board.

Though ChromeOS can run on older hardware quite well, many times the problem comes down to aging equipment that is either worn out or broken and in need of repair. That repair is usually difficult to do, difficult to outsource, or too expensive to justify. Framework changes that and makes upgrading or repairing this Chromebook a much simpler task for common people. Take a look at this quick video to see what I’m talking about.

Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition Key Specs

12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P (4+8 cores)

Intel Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM (can be upgraded to 64GB)

256GB NVMe SSD storage (can be upgraded to 1TB)

2256×1504 3:2 13.5-inch display @ 400+ nits

1.3kg/2.8lbs

15.85mm thick

1.5mm travel keyboard

Milled aluminum housing

Quick-swap expansion cards to choose your own ports

Options for USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, more storage and more

The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is available today for pre-order in the US and Canada and starts at $999 with the specs listed above. Shipments won’t begin until early December and the company is using a batch pre-order system with a fully-refundable $100 deposit required at the time of order. Additionally, all the parts used to make the Chromebook Edition will be available on the Framework Marketplace under a waitlist status.

One of the most exciting Chromebooks yet

There will be an absolute slew of content we’ll create around this new Chromebook for sure, but we’re still waiting on a review unit at this time. If the Framework Chromebook feels solid and matches that feel and aesthetic up with the power under the hood and the excellent display we’re expecting, this could be an interesting device on quite a few levels.

Many times, devices with a specific claim to fame fall flat on all the other things they should be good at because consumers can be easily impressed with the idea of a thing versus the utility it actually possesses. The Framework Chromebook Edition could rest on the fact that it is easy to upgrade and repair and skimp out on things like the display or the internal specs, but it doesn’t.

Instead, we’re looking at quite a beast from an internal standpoint, and one that is contained in an aluminum chassis with a bright, high-res 3:2 screen. I can’t wait to get this one in the office and really start exploring. With fun touches like the fully-magnetic screen bezel that can be swapped out to match your style or the quick-swapping expansion cards that allow the user to put their ports wherever they want, I can’t wait to start experimenting a bit with this Chromebook and learning what all is possible with this modular device. As soon as we get our hands on one, you’ll be the first to know!

Newsletter Signup