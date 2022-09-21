The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be sold in India via Flipkart

According to a tease on the Flipkart homepage, which is Google’s online retail partner in India, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be “coming soon,” thus confirming that the latest Google flagships will be available to purchase in India. As noted by 9to5Google, this makes these the first Google flagships that will enter the Indian market since the Pixel 3.

Flipkart homepage Pixel 7 / 7 Pro tease

You may recall that the Pixel 6a made a splash by becoming the first mid-range Pixel phone available to purchase in India since the Pixel 4a. That is because the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a were all skipped, along with the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a launch in that region was not priced competitively, with a retail price of ₹43,999, which converts directly to around $550 USD.

The tease on Flipkart doesn’t include any additional information on pricing or colorways available, and a quick search in the marketplace for “Pixel 7” doesn’t produce any results. There is also no confirmation on when exactly these units will be available for sale on the website, but if the Pixel 6a launch is anything to go by, the phone ended up launching the same day as the US and other countries. This could mean that it could be available for pre-order as early as October 6th, the same day that has been confirmed for the US.

However, just the fact that the two latest Pixel phones will be available in India, is great news for Google and the future of the Pixel line of smartphones. I just hope that the pricing will be competitive this time to make these devices available to the masses.

