Pre-orders for Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will open on October 6. Delivery dates leaked.

Since the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were pre-announced at the Google I/O event earlier this year with a “Fall” release date, we had been wondering when exactly this date would be. Now that the “Made by Google launch event has been officially announced for October 6, we know for certain that’s when these smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch and new Nest smart home devices, will be unveiled for the world to see.

However, there was always the looming question of when we would be able to get our hands on these devices, and expected to have this question answered during the live hardware event. Historically, during these events the hardware is presented on stage along with more detailed specs and information on how they work. At the end of the presentation, there is usually an announcement with the date the device will be available to pre-order, which is usually up to a week later, with a ship date that normally falls a week and a half to two weeks after that.

Now, new information has surfaced from a German blog with more information on when the Pixel 7/7 Pro and the Pixel Watch will actually be available, and it turns out we already had some of that info staring us right in our faces. The German-based Cashys Blog states that the Pixel phones will be available to buy right on October 6th, presumably right after the event, and arriving to consumers a little over a week later on October 18th. The Pixel Watch will also be available to pre-order the same day, but won’t be delivered until November 4th, according to the source. Of course, these delivery dates are dependent on how early the user pre-orders.

According to this same blog, Google retail partners will be involved and adhere to this same timeline, so you could potentially pre-order your Pixel 7 from Best Buy or your carrier on October 6th, but still won’t be able to pick it up or have it shipped to arrive until October 18th. Same goes for the Pixel Watch. While this leaker is not well known or established, his statements were backed by Roland Quandt, who is a well known German tech journalist and leaker.

The fact that both the phones and the watch will go on sale the same day of the Made by Google event has been up on the Google Store since the event announcement, stating “All of the devices will be shoppable the same day at googlestore.com.” Similarly, Google released a promo video today, that Android Police noticed confirms the October 6th pre-order date in fine print – as seen below:

As far as the leaked delivery dates, well, that is still an unknown. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the launch event is only two and a half weeks away, and Chrome Unboxed will be there to cover it. Stay tuned as we provide more details on the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch as they become available.

