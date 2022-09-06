Google announces in-person hardware event for October 6th

It is official. Google will hold its first in-person hardware event in recent years on October 6th, 2022 at 10am EST. The announcement was done via social media, confirming that the event will be streamed live. The announcement also links to the event page within the Google Store, which you can bookmark and come back to the day of the event without a need to register. The page also includes a handy link to add the event to your calendar.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The in-person event is expected to be attended by members of the media who received an invite and will take place in Brooklyn, NY, with the main Keynote at 10 am followed by product demos. Among the products expected to be highlighted are the new flagships Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch, both of which were already teased at Google I/O. To cement this even further, the Google Store has already been updated to tease that October 6th is the launch date for this hardware.

Google Store website updated with the October 6th product teases

We are very excited to finally put this date on our calendars. Check back with us as we will continue to cover any announcements or revelations regarding this event, as well as the event itself and all the products that will be announced. Who knows? Maybe we will get a surprise reveal.

