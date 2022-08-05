Win a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 or one of 5 Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials

Well folks, we’re back at it again with yet another great giveaway. We just wrapped up what was our absolute largest giveaway in the We’ve Got Your Back-Pack Logitech ChromePack giveaway, outfitting one winner’s classroom with 30 backpacks full of Logitech accessories tailor-made for the classroom. And while that giveaway was really awesome, we’re far from done with getting free stuff in your hands, and we’re ready to roll out our latest giveaway: a brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 or one of 5 Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials!

The Smart Clock Essentials are of the Alexa variety, not the Google Assistant-powered variation, but they are still great smart speakers for those of you out there that prefer Amazon’s digital assistant to Google or Apple’s version. There are five of those in total, and then we have the grand prize for this giveaway in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3.

If you remember our review of that device, it is one of the better ChromeOS tablets out there right now and it improves in nearly every way on its predecessor. With a great screen, a perfect handheld form factor, and a great keyboard cover, this little tablet is great for content consumption and a solid performer when you need to buckle down and get a bit of work done, too.

We’re beyond excited to get this Chromebook in one lucky winner’s hands, so let’s get to the giveaway details, shall we? Instead of putting a particular timeline on this one, we’re making one giveaway each time we hit a new subscriber milestone on The Chrome Cast Podcast YouTube channel. In case you didn’t know, we produce a video version of our podcast, and it adds a whole new element to the show as a whole each week. We’re excited to have it as a new-ish addition to our content, and we want more people to know about it.

As of the start of this giveaway, we have 2900 subscribers on our podcast-oriented YouTube channel. When we hit 5000 subs, we’ll give away the first Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, and we’ll continue to do this at every additional 1000 subscribers until we hit 10,000. At 10,000, we’ll give away the grand prize in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. Simple, right? The only way these prizes go out is if our subscriber count increases, and you can play a big role in that. Through the giveaway entry below, you can get subscribed, get plugged into our social channels, and share this giveaway to your contacts so we can hit those numbers quicker. The faster we do, the faster we get to start giving this stuff away. So what are you waiting for? Go get entered, and good luck!