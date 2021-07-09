The Chrome Cast 120: New Pixel 6 leaks and Jasper Lake Chromebook speed impresses

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start the show off by discussing the most recent leaks surrounding the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that give us more details on what to expect this fall along with a promise for 5 years of regular security updates from Google.

For the second half of the show, we start by discussing Chrome OS 91’s update issues and the current pause from the update server. After that, we expand on the new Jasper Lake benchmark scores we’re seeing and the impact this line of Chromebooks could have on the ecosystem as a whole. That leads to talk about tablets, ARM processors, and Google’s custom silicon eventually coming to Chromebooks. It’s a full show this week!

NOTABLE LINKS

