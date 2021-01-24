Apple’s M1 chip has us very excited for a Google ARM processor [VIDEO]

A couple of weeks ago we made the decision to purchase a new Mac Mini with the M1 processor to replace our 2016 MacBook Pro that I use to edit all of our videos. We made the purchase partially because we needed a new editing station but also because we wanted to put this new ARM-based processor to the test to see if it would live up to all the hype. Spoiler alert: it is as good as you’ve heard!

If you watch the video, you will see that the Mac Mini is no slouch and was actually about 2.5 times faster at exporting the exact same Final Cut Project as compared to our 2016 MacBook Pro. And those stats alone were enough to convince me that we should keep the Mac Mini around, but I was honestly more excited about the fact that the performance gains were being delivered by an ARM-based processor versus the Intel processor in our older 2016 Macbook Pro.

The Mac Mini is a true testament to the capabilities of ARM processors when they are built from the ground-up for a specific purpose like Apple has done here with the M1 chip. This machine – and the other laptops that Apple announced alongside the Mac Mini – proves that the ARM architecture is capable of extremely impressive processing power, and in the case of the laptops with the M1 chip, it can also deliver exceptional battery life. Not to mention the fact that these chips are generally less expensive than the Intel counterparts on the market.

In the end, the M1 has me buzzing with excitement about Google developing their own, in-house silicon. If Google can build a chip that is designed specifically for Chrome OS and Chromebooks, it could be a game-changing advancement for the industry and could potentially deliver a similar experience as the Mac Mini with the M1 chip. So here’s to hoping that Google has their best and brightest working on the next-gen ARM chip for Chromebooks.