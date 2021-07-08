Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro spec leak promises 5 years of update support

I was just having a discussion with a co-worker this afternoon about what he should do regarding his aging Pixel 3 XL as we head into the dog days of summer. In the tech world, a few months can sometimes feel like ages, and it only gets worse when your phone is on its death bed and the one you think you really want is on the horizon. While I love my OnePlus 8T just fine, I’m extremely excited for the release of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall and all I could tell my friend was to do his best to wait it out. I really think these phones will be worth it.

Spec ‘confirmation’ for both new phones

If a new report from Front Page Tech is to be believed, we now have a solid idea of the specs for both of these new Pixel Phones along with a new promise of substantially longer support than Google has ever promised before. Before we get into that end-of-life stuff, let’s list out what FTP says will be the final spec list for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Remember, these are leaks and pieces of info from a “very trusted source”, so apply all the skepticism necessary, here.

PIXEL 6 ‘CONFIRMED’ SPECS

Screen size: 6.4″

Display: AMOLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4614mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256G

PIXEL 6 PRO ‘CONFIRMED’ SPECS

Screen size: 6.71″

Display: Plastic OLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

OS: Android 12

I don’t know about you, but I’m salivating a little bit over the megapixels on display for the cameras, the battery size on the Pro, and the RAM/storage options for both phones. While I love the unique take on aesthetics Google is going for with these phones, I also love the fact that we’re seeing a return to top-end, flagship specs as well. We think Google’s GS101 ‘Whitechapel’ chip that will power both phones will be plenty robust to take care of the needs of nearly all users and these additional specs just take things to the next level.

Extended support

Beyond a new SoC made by Google, killer specs, and a unique style that is all their own, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will apparently also be privy to the longest update cycle we’ve ever seen in an Android phone to date. Google is apparently ready to promise up to 5 years of support for these phones, and in the Android world, that is bonkers.

While better vertical integration is one of the biggest benefits of the new Pixel phones having Google’s own silicon inside, better upgrade support should follow along as well. After all, most phones are limited on their support windows simply because chip makers like Qualcomm refuse to support their SoCs for more than a few years at best. With Google now being in charge of not only the outer hardware/software but the processor as well, they can extend support like this on not only these phones, but other products they build in the future that use their own, in-house silicon.

Again, please note that this is all based on inside info from a trusted source, but FTP has been right about this stuff in the past. While I can’t deny confirmation bias taking hold, here, I have to admit that this news has me more excited about a smartphone than I’ve been in years. It feels like Google is going all-in on Pixel 6 this year, and I can’t wait until it is all official and in our hands. Now, about that fall hardware event…