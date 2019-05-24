The Chrome Cast 12: Chrome OS Bridging the App Gap & The Pixel 3a Effect

In this week’s episode, we talk through quite a few things, but there is a clear theme that runs throughout the entire episode: the app gap. Chrome OS as an ecosystem is slowly overcoming these missing pieces in the form of a proper video editor in Adobe Premiere Rush and through an upcoming ability to run containered, legacy Windows apps with the help of Droplet Computing.

Those two things are worth a ton of discussion as they remove the barrier of entry for many users and make the adoption of Chromebooks a much easier transition for those people who “just need that one app.”

In addition, we discuss the importance of the Pixel 3a as not just an affordable phone in Google’s Pixel lineup, but as a possible harbinger of a future where Google sees the importance of high-quality, low-cost hardware for Chromebooks from the #madebyGoogle brand as well. While discussing hardware, we also cover the latest smart device, the Lenovo Smart Clock which we have in the office for review.

NOTABLE LINKS