Adobe Premiere Rush Lands on Android Today, Chromebooks Support Coming Soon

Video editing has never been a strength on Android devices. We’ve had great attempts at solutions over the past few years, but it has to be admitted that when we compare video editing on iOS to Android, the chasm between the two is quite wide. As of today, however, that gap is being shrunk down to basically nothing with the official arrival of Adobe Premiere Rush on select Android devices.

If you are’t familiar with Premiere Rush, here’s a nice synopsis from Adobe over on their blog where they announced the launch today:

Premiere Rush packs powerful capabilities from Adobe’s professional tools like Premiere Pro and Audition into one simplified workflow that’s been optimized for Android devices. It integrates intuitive editing, simplified color correction, AI-powered audio clean up, customizable Motion Graphics templates, and publishing all into one easy-to-use solution that works seamlessly across desktop and mobile.

The arrival of this app on Android is a big win, but when I said select devices above, I mean it. Rush is only launching on a small handful of phones at this point, but we’re assured the supported device list will grow in the near future and will include Chromebooks. For now, however, if you’d like to give the whole thing a spin and see what video skills you have, you need to own one of the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+, Note9, Note8, S10e

Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL

OnePlus 6T

That’s a pretty small list, but we’d expect it to grow pretty quickly in the weeks to follow. When we attended the virtual press event for this launch, we were told that Chromebook support was “high priority” and that it was “coming VERY soon.” [emphasis not mine] I’d wager that only specific Chromebooks will be supported out of the gate, however, and I don’t expect budget Chromebooks to be in that mix at the beginning. That much is just speculation, but I’m trying to have realistic expectations in these early days.

For now, we’re just excited that this software is showing up on Android at all. With the promise of proper Chrome OS support coming very soon (Adobe has been on board with making their Android apps work well with Chromebooks from the start), I think our search for a video editing solution on Chromebooks is now solved. We’ve tested the app on Android, iOS and MacOS and can confirm the feature sets are identical across platforms, so the Android version on a Chromebook should feel quite similar to what we see on Macs and Windows devices currently.

Once it all pans out and support is fully realized for Chrome OS, this full-featured video editor will fill in a long-standing gap in the Chromebook productivity list and bring Chromebooks even closer to being the only computer many people need to own.

